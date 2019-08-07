FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #48: Saints Preseason - The Teddy Bridgewater Show

“Preseason games one through four, at least one through the halftime of four should be pretty interesting because this team is so deep that the guys who are going to be making the back half of this roster, filling out the last few spots, are pretty quality players so it’s going to be interesting to see their performances. Obviously Teddy has a spot but we’re looking for, not just the backup role, but the guy that could possibly be in New Orleans long term as the future Saints quarterback and that’s a lot to be looking for.”