FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #48: Saints Preseason - The Teddy Bridgewater Show

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are heading into the preseason with a roster full of proven talent after reaching the playoffs two straight years. One focal point will be the play of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Sean Fazende on Bridgewater’s training camp:
“I’ve watched Teddy pretty intensely because I want to see if I’ve seen enough to say that he’s the future quarterback and through eleven practices, I can honestly say that I’m on the fence. I think what’s happening is you talk to some people and they say ‘yeah, he’s had a good camp.’ I say ‘yeah, absolutely he’s had a good camp... if you look at him as the backup quarterback.’ He’s probably the best backup quarterback in the NFL. Is he the franchise guy? I think he’s had moments where he’s made elite throws, professional quarterback throws but he has also been inaccurate at times.”
Chris Hagan on the depth of the entire team:
“Preseason games one through four, at least one through the halftime of four should be pretty interesting because this team is so deep that the guys who are going to be making the back half of this roster, filling out the last few spots, are pretty quality players so it’s going to be interesting to see their performances. Obviously Teddy has a spot but we’re looking for, not just the backup role, but the guy that could possibly be in New Orleans long term as the future Saints quarterback and that’s a lot to be looking for.”
