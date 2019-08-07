Girl who needs diabetes medicine missing from St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON, la. (WVUE) - One of two missing St. Tammany Parish girls have been found, according to the sheriff’s office.
Elisa Davis, 15, was located safely on Tuesday after the sheriff’s department released her image on social media.
However, Jasmine Landry, 15, who was with Davids has not been seen since they left a residence in the Hwy. 21 area of Covington at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 5).
Landry has type 1 and is insulin dependent. She left without any of the medicine.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Landry is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.