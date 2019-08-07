Heart of Louisiana: Alvin Batiste

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - His mother always encouraged him to draw and paint pictures. Now, a Donaldsonville folk artist is using his work to preserve the stories she told him, decades ago.
Four days a week, you’ll find Alvin Batiste sitting near a window in the front of Framer Dave’s art shop in downtown Donaldsonville.
“I like the swamp scene, so, I said, 'that’s what I’m going to do today,” Batiste said.
It takes him about an hour to create his south Louisiana swamp, with a fisherman smoking a pipe, an alligator, cypress trees and an egret.
“Just in the swamp, you know, catching fish. And there’s a little cabin in the backgroud," Batiste said, describing his piece.
The day began with a plastic cup of wine. Batiste said an occasional sip helps him relax. He started drawing when he was about 3 years old and his mother was impressed.
“She just started encouraging me to keep on with it,” he recalled.
He bought a paint brush and water colors at the local five and dime and was inspired by stories he heard from his mother while he was growing up.
“She used to be telling the story, I used to be sitting there with my sketch pad. Just, you know, sketching things out or whatever. And, she said, ‘One day, somebody could discover, you, your work,’” Batiste said.
Now, he paints with acrylics on canvas, but the scenes are still inspired by his mother’s stories.
“She used to tell me they would go every year to pick berries. And they used to have their baskets and stuff. And they used to pick a lot, all they want,” he said.
The paintings are outlined in black and are full of color.
“Oh, I love colors, as you could see. I just put a lot of yellows, reds and stuff,” Batiste said.
He said he loves to create things people want to keep, take home with them and enjoy.
“It makes me feel good that people come in and they like it, and they say, ‘I’m going to hang it on my wall,’" Batiste said. “It’s just wonderful.”
As a self-taught folk artist, Batiste’s creations have been displayed at art museums and featured in national publications. He’s honed his craft by watching landscape art shows on TV, but occasionally, Batiste will create a self-portrait.
“The difficult thing is to get the face, the eyes and the mouth. But, most of the time when I do it, people say, ‘That looks just like you,'" Batiste said.
His images preserve a piece of local history, what life was like on the farm for the laborers, and daily life with a character Batiste calls Big Mama. It’s an artist’s way of retelling his own mother’s stories.
You can meet Batiste on most weekends, painting near the front window of Framer Dave’s store or visi his website here: alvinbatiste.com
