Hot high pressure builds our way
By David Bernard | August 7, 2019 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 4:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will stay a little hotter than is typical for early August through the weekend and into the first part of next week. There will be a chance for storms each day but the emphasis will be on the heat. Some areas may miss the rain for several days in a row. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s. The heat index could peak at times at around 108 degrees.

By the middle of next week the intense heat may back down just a bit.

The tropics remain quiet.

