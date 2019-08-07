Hot high pressure builds our way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will stay a little hotter than is typical for early August through the weekend and into the first part of next week. There will be a chance for storms each day but the emphasis will be on the heat. Some areas may miss the rain for several days in a row. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s. The heat index could peak at times at around 108 degrees.
By the middle of next week the intense heat may back down just a bit.
The tropics remain quiet.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.