“It should have been changed”: Homestead exemption amount unchanged since 1980

“A lot of water has gone under the bridge, since then things cost more, they need to look at it and adjust it but it’s a sacred cow it’s tough to deal with,” Carter said. “If you’re an elected official, you’d rather push to the legislature to make their decisions, but I think for the state to move forward, we have to give municipalities the ability to control their own destiny and do what they think they need to do whether that’s schools, bridges, do whatever to generate dollars to do the work to improve the quality of life for the citizens,"