“It should have been changed”: Homestead exemption amount unchanged since 1980

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Realtor Frank Barrett routinely helps new buyers navigate how to get into their new home. But it’s a task that’s getting more difficult, as he’s forced to caution buyers that with new quadrennial home assessments, they need to consider higher property taxes in their budget.
“For a mom and pop struggled all their life to save their money, buy their home, get their security, they need to be helped,” Barrett said.
And that help, he said, used to be Louisiana’s homestead exemption. But not anymore.
“Values have gone up, so now assessments have gone up, but the homestead exemption has not been raised since it was put into effect,” Barrett said.
Under the state’s exemption, approved homeowners can be exempt from property taxes for the first $75,000 value of their home or primary residence. Voters approved that homestead exemption amount in 1980 and the amount has not changed since.
“It should have been changed with the cost of living, or some other index, or just changed periodically. But, it’s gotten to the point that it’s a little bit of nothing right now,” Barrett said.
Baton Rouge representative Steve Carter tried to put a bill before the legislature last session to allow local cities and municipalities to vote to change the homestead exemption amount. But, he said it did not even clear committee.
“A lot of water has gone under the bridge, since then things cost more, they need to look at it and adjust it but it’s a sacred cow it’s tough to deal with,” Carter said. “If you’re an elected official, you’d rather push to the legislature to make their decisions, but I think for the state to move forward, we have to give municipalities the ability to control their own destiny and do what they think they need to do whether that’s schools, bridges, do whatever to generate dollars to do the work to improve the quality of life for the citizens,"
It’s not the first bill legislators have considered regarding the homestead exemption, but Carter said it’s tough to change something so ingrained in Louisiana’s way of life. As this is an election year, it’s impossible to say if revisiting legislation to amend the homestead exemption is even possible. But, changing it would be firmly in the hands of state legislators.
“It depends on the new members, the new thought process, for what direction the state will go in,” Carter said.
But Barrett said, in the meantime, he’s seeing home prices rise, but no real incentive to get people to stay in New Orleans.
“Homestead exemption was supposed to be something to help homeowners in their homes,” Barrett said.
Only one homestead exemption can be granted per home, and that person needs to live in that home day-to-day.
Homestead exemptions are only approved by the parish assessor.
