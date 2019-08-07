John F. Kennedy parents join lawsuit against school, charter, OPSB

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Melissa King joined a lawsuit with other parents with kids at John F. Kennedy High School. Her daughter, Mya Harris, is one of about 70 students who walked across stage at graduation and didn’t have the credits to do so after a grade-fixing scandal.
The lawsuit, filed in July, outlines how after a grade-changing scandal broke in March, the school scrambled to verify students’ grades and transcripts. According to the suit, emails show that less than two hours before graduation, staff were still emailing about a student missing an end of course test.
New Beginnings Charter and and consulting group TenSquare are part of the lawsuit.
King said her daughter was accepted to several colleges and plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University.
Harris and other students were given the opportunity to take summer classes or return in the fall. King said her daughter passed the summer class but still does not have a diploma.
“You can’t even get a transcript just to say that (she) actually completed something,” King said.
Orleans Parish School Board Superintendent Henderson Lewis, Ph.D said they are waiting on the Louisiana Department of Education.
“We’re well aware it is very unfortunate and very sorry that our families have to deal with this at the moment,” Lewis said. “But we are working with the state department. Any children that graduate from any public school in the state of Louisiana is receiving a diploma from the state of Louisiana. In this case here, even as the state is doing an audit for the transcripts, they’re going to finally green light.”
King said she will keep making calls until her daughter has her diploma in hand.
“It’s just a hurdle,” King said. “We’ll get over it as long as I’m going to fight because I’m going to show them what fighting is. I’m going to keep going and going.”
