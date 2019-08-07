Livingston man arrested for 5th DWI fled crash with heroin, needles in car, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash Tuesday.
According to Louisiana State Police, Glenn Lee, 61, of Livingston, fled the scene of a three vehicle crash just after noon Tuesday, Aug. 6 on La. 1248 north of Nicholson Drive. One of the drivers on the scene followed Lee’s red pickup truck and brought him back to the scene of the crash.
Detectives interviewed Lee, who said he fled because he did not have insurance and his son told him to do so. The arresting trooper says that Lee was incoherent and performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test.
During a search, troopers found multiple needles on Lee, which he said he used to inject heroin. Authorities also found a small clear plastic bag in Lee’s wallet, which he told police was heroin, “good for two shots.” Additional needles were found in Lee’s vehicle.
A chemical test was ordered for Lee, who provided a valid sample which registered 0.000g%.
Lee was transported to a local hospital for blood work before being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one felony count of fifth-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and one count of hit and run driving, operating a vehicle with suspended license, no insurance, possession of heroin, and a drug paraphernalia charge.
