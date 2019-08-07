Man shot multiple times in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Central City.
Police say the shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital after a male victim arrived by private conveyance suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is currently unknown.
Investigators later learned the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Josephine Street.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
