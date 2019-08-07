Mayor Cantrell launches affordable housing tour

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The tour will consist of community meetings across the area to talk about making affordable housing more available.
The mayor says the project expects to have $600 million to work along with 642 new affordable housing spaces that will become available for residents. She says they are also working to give more opportunities through the homeless initiative.
They’re also focusing on helping the elderly or physically challenged to help them with their rent.
“Our rental community working with our landlords, making sure that they’re able to keep units affordable so that we don’t have to revisit the issue we had earlier,” says Cantrell. “I would say in my administration when American Can came about, you know we had residents where, you know, the landowners had met their covenants and they were going to go ahead and increase those rates to market levels. But in being creative and using our incentives more appropriately, we can have rates that they know they can sustain as well as those property owners as well.”
The mayor’s affordable housing tour will consist of seven community meetings over the next few months starting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King High School.
