3 men sentenced in shooting that left one man dead, child injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men pleaded guilty to a 2015 New Orleans East double-shooting that left one teen dead and a 4-year-old boy wounded.
Joseph Dixon, Damond Jackson and Sterling Lewis, all 22, entered into a plea agreement Wednesday before Criminal District Judge Benedict Willard.
Each avoided trial on murder charges by pleading guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter, and guilty as charged to remaining counts of attempted second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
The three defendants admitted to a drive-by shooting that killed 17-year-old Gerald Morgan around 2 p.m. on June 21, 2015.
Dixon and Jackson, the gunmen in the incident, entered their pleas Monday (Aug. 5), and on Wednesday each received sentences of 12 years in state prison, the district attorney’s office said.
Lewis entered his plea Wednesday and was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the ambush.
New Orleans police said Morgan was walking toward a relative's house in the 5900 block of Boeing Street when gunfire erupted from attackers who stepped out of a car.
Morgan fell to the ground before making it inside the house. As bullets tore into the house, a 4-year-old relative inside was shot in the arm, but survived. Morgan died shortly after being taken to a hospital.
