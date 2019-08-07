More Gulf Coast beaches flagged for toxic algal bloom

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four more beaches on the Gulf Coast have been flagged due to harmful blue-green algal bloom, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday (Aug. 6).
In addition to the 21 beaches already with warnings in place, MDEQ is now asking people to avoid contact with the water in the following areas:
- From Davis Avenue to Donlin Avenue in Pass Christian
- From Arbor Station Drive to Lang Avenue in Long Beach
- From Mason Avenue to South Burke Avenue in Long Beach
- From Lewis Avenue to Hardy Avenue in Gulfport
Gary Rikard, the executive director of MQED, said is it important for people to stay aware of their surroundings and pay attention to the warnings.
"If anyone sees a bloom, please notify our agency and/or local emergency management officials. As a reminder, these warnings refer to water contact only and do not prohibit or restrict recreational use of the sand portion of any beach,” Rikard said.
The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. MDEQ advises that those exposed wash with soap and water.
