Mother, 2 others arrested for allegedly leaving child in car while at casino

According to arrest reports, a security officer and an employee of a truck stop/casino saw a two-year-old child in a vehicle alone with the windows slightly down. Surveillance footage confirmed the child was in the vehicle with the mother’s friend, Christine Johnson, 34. The child’s mother, Pashula Thomas, 32, would take turns playing in the casino with Johnson. Deputies say they each spent about five minutes playing at a time, according to the surveillance video.