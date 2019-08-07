NOPD: Suspect in shooting that injured 9-year-old girl in custody

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says one suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured has turned himself in to police.
Derrick Jackson, 22, turned himself in at the NOPD’s Second District Station Wednesday morning.
Jackson was wanted in connection with a shooting in Gert Town on August 1 in the 3600 block of Cambronne Street.
According to police, two people were arguing outside of an apartment door when they began shooting at each other. One bullet went through the door of the apartment striking the 9-year-old girl in the leg.
Police booked Jackson into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.
A second suspect, Cliffton Hill, is still wanted in connection with the shooting.
