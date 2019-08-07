Sean Payton using calculated approach to practice after day off

“Today obviously felt different,” Payton said after Wednesday’s practice which started inside before heading outdoors. “I think the one thing that helps is the first forty minutes, we’re stretching in there, we’re going through our walk through in there. That takes some learning that it’s really not a full practice when that is happening, it’s really just relative to stretch, walk through, and then you work to get acclimated. Any time we practice after an off day, it’s always a beginning-to-ramp-up day so it’s an alert injury day statistically. We used to say they were fresh, ready but if you look at any of the studies, you see soft tissue injuries following a day off and so, training, no different than any other sport, there are peaks and valleys. How long are we on the field, what are the drills we’re doing and we’re alert what the challenges can be. Now tomorrow, a little bit more and then you do the same thing and start again so it felt different today.”