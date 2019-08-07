Second former NOPD officer sentenced in Mid-City bar beating

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of two former New Orleans police officers pleaded no contest Wednesday (Aug. 7) in a case involving the beating of a man outside a Mid-City bar in 2018. Spencer Sutton pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace.
John Galman and Sutton attacked Jorge Gomez at the Mid-City Yacht Club. Gomez was severely injured.
Both officers were fired and arrested.
Sutton was given a 10-day jail sentence suspended and was placed on unsupervised probation. He will also have to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim.
Galman pleaded guilty to simple battery charges and received a 30-day suspended sentence in February.
“Law enforcement officers should be held to the highest standards of conduct and integrity, even when off duty. These defendants were held accountable," said New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro. “They rightfully were removed from the New Orleans Police Department, were criminally prosecuted, and were made to pay significant restitution to the citizen they injured.”
The victim has sense filed a lawsuit seeking $75,000 and attorney’s fees.
