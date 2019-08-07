STPSO locate two missing teens after they crash stolen truck

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they located two missing teens early Wednesday morning after the pair crashed the stolen truck they were riding in.
According to STPSO, deputies responded to a gas station near the intersection of Florida Street and Girod Street in Mandeville around 5:30 a.m. after a truck that was reported stolen out of Lafourche Parish was spotted.
When deputies attempted to approach the green Toyota Tundra, the 16-year-old female driver and her 16-year-old male passenger hopped into the truck and drove off. Deputies lost sight of the truck but later found the truck crashed into a light pole near the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 1088.
Deputies say the crash caused a power outage for several nearby residents.
The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
According to STPSO, the 16-year-old female was reported missing from Lafourche Parish and the 16-year-old male was reported missing from Covington. Both were reported missing Tuesday.
Charges are pending as the investigation into the incident continues.
