Suspect accused of hitting and killing three pedestrians expected in court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man suspected of hitting and killing three pedestrians while driving drunk is expected to make an appearance in a Jefferson Parish courtroom Wednesday morning.
Todd Williams, 40, was arrested in June and faces three counts of vehicular homicide.
Williams was charged Tuesday after investigators say he struck and killed three men who were assisting a stalled vehicle on the Westbank Expressway.
Louisiana State Police say Pastor Claude Williams along with his friend William Leinhart and another man, Ivan Chopin all stopped to help a woman change a tire after her car broke down on the side of the road. The crash caused all three men to fall over the concrete barrier of the elevated expressway.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Williams is also charged with two counts of vehicular negligence after the two women were also injured during the crash.
Investigators say Williams was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Williams is also scheduled for a bond reduction hearing Wednesday that could happen as early as 8:30 a.m.
