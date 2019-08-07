Undrafted rookie Devine Ozigbo trying to separate himself in crowded running back room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ten practices into training camp, and Devine Ozigbo is already making a name for himself. The rookie out of Nebraska is making an impression with coaches and fans, but he still has a long way to go.
“I think it’s been a learning experience. Definitely think it’s something that’s been challenging to me, got me better. Something I’m learning from, definitely doing my best. Getting acclimated to the speed, things like that. Overall things have been pretty good,” said running back Devin Ozigbo.
The odds are in Ozigbo’s favor of making the 53-man roster as an undrafted running back. It’s been done before in the Payton era, with Khiry Robinson, Chris Ivory, and Pierre Thomas.
“I think our history speaks for itself. I think the agents are able to see that, especially into our 13th year. We deal with a lot of these same agents and they understand that and hopefully he feels like, hey, I’ve got to go out and put my best stuff on tape and see where that lays,” said Sean Payton.
On Friday night against the Vikings, Ozigbo is fired up to put some big plays on the coaches’ film.
“I definitely think it’s the biggest test so far in my career. Definitely excited to play my first NFL-type game. It’s going to be an amazing experience. I’m very excited to get going. Definitely want to show what I can do, every position they put me in. So I’m very excited for it,” said Ozigbo.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.