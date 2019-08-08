10 arrested as part of large drug bust in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Ten people have been arrested as part of a large drug bust in Denham Springs, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, Aug. 7.
LPSO says on Aug. 5, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a house in the 30900 block of Sweet Bay Street in Denham Springs and found 16 people inside, ten of which were arrested.
“The search warrant was the result of a recent narcotics investigation into Randy Wright for possessing and distributing illegal narcotics from his residence,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
During the search, detectives reportedly found the following:
- Heroin
- Methamphetamine
- Marijuana
- Oxycodone
- Suboxone
- Drug paraphernalia (including scales and packaging material)
“Sixteen individuals were present at the resident upon executing the search warrant. Nine were found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. One had a fugitive warrant through the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole. This is the result of solid team work between divisions at the LPSO and cooperation with our citizens,” Ard said.
The following people were arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a variety of charges:
- Jason Ballard, 45
- Tammy Calhoun, 51
- Kevin Cupit, 29
- Joseph Eaton , 38
- Donald Fisher, 44
- Taylor Gill, 25
- Theresa Sullivan, 44
- Arkell Thomas, 30
- Tracey Woodward, 29
- Randy Wright, 32
