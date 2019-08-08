Bruce: Heat-Humidity-PM Storms The Norm For Now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The heat will continue as temperatures will be a bit hotter than the average of 92°. Highs will be in the mid 90s for highs through the weekend and into early next week. The heat index could peak at times at around 108 degrees.
There will be a chance for storms each day, but many spots will stay dry. Over the weekend, the timing of the rain may be later in the afternoon or evening thanks to high pressure suppressing chances early on.
The tropics remain quiet!
