City Council to vote on future of short-term rentals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council Members will vote Thursday on the future of short-term rentals.
This comes after a year of public input and studies on how new regulations would effect short-term renters and residents.
There are two major ordinances up for vote that would amend the city’s short-term rental fines and fees and also require specific permits for those looking to post their home on apps like Air BNB or companies looking to post commercially.
City Council Member Kristen Gisleson Palmer has led the charge and says the council is largely on the same page. Everyone must have a permit and short-term rentals utilizing the whole house in residential areas are out.
One proposal could see some push back, an amendment to remove the 25 percent cap on short-term rentals in large scale commercial buildings in the Central Business District.
The author of the amendment is Council Member At-Large Jason Williams, but his staff says he’s considering whether or not to propose it.
Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA, says the proposed ordinances will work but each amendment must put housing first.
“We have to make rules that make sense and we have to utilize this resource to address the affordable housing crisis,” says Morris.
“That’s really what we’ve heard from a lot of communities and neighborhoods. That’s been the issue in terms of really impacting their quality of life and as we’ve also seen, impacting their tax bills, right? Because you’ve had so many folks come in buying property for higher rates and using them for commercial purposes,” says Palmer.
The City Council will also take up a resolution that would call for a special election to let voters decide if they want to use taxes from short-term rentals towards improving infrastructure needs.
Thursday’s City Council Meeting begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
