Cleveland Browns trade running back Duke Johnson Jr. to the Houston Texans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday morning that running back Duke Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans.
In exchange for Johnson, the Browns will receive a 2020 undisclosed draft pick.
Johnson was drafted by the Browns in 2015 as a third-round selection.
He played in 64 games, scored 13 touchdowns, and ran for 1,286 yards while receiving 2,170 yards.
Johnson, expecting a diminished role with the Browns after signing Kareem Hunt, requested a trade from Cleveland. Quarterback Baker Mayfield responded with strong words, describing Johnson’s situation as “self-inflicted.”
The Browns will now continue to rely heavily on second-year running back Nick Chubb until Hunt’s suspension ends after eight games.
