Covington man arrested for stabbing father

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington-area man is behind bars for stabbing his father in the chest, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Police say around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to an apartment off Highway 190 near Covington in reference to a stabbing.
A 54-year-old Madisonville man was involved in a verbal altercation with his son, 21-year-old Michael Prentice Jr.
Deputies say the son armed himself with a large kitchen knife and stabbed his father in the chest.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by a family member.
Michael Prentice Jr. was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail one on count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.