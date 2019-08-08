Hottest weather still to come

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A hot area of high pressure is building over Texas and slowly moving our way. Fewer storms will mean temperatures may max out in the middle 90s into the weekend. A few spots away from the water could see some upper 90s. The heat index will approach 108 which is a dangerous level.
Storm chances will be mostly in the afternoon and evening when they occur.
By the middle to end of next week the high may weaken a bit returning temperatures closer to normal (around 90) with a better chance for daily storms.
The tropics are quiet.
