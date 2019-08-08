JP President Mike Yenni announces he will not seek re-election

By Tiffany Baptiste | August 8, 2019

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has announced that he will not seek re-election.

Yenni made the announcement on his official Facebook page Thursday.

In the statement, Yenni recapped his accomplishments while serving as Parish President. He also acknowledged that his term as Parish President was not without controversy.

A few months after he was elected in 2016, Yenni was at the center of a text messaging controversy after it was revealed that he sent text messages to a 17-year-old male. The admission led to parish council members to call for his resignation and residents to start a recall petition.

