LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss appears ready for 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an old saying, “the tight end is a quarterback’s best friend,” and for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, it may have to be amended to best friends in 2019.
Last season wasn’t much fun for LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. The younger Moss transferred to LSU from North Carolina State in 2017.
However, he had injury issues. Two surgeries on his left foot meant he was unable to play in any games. But this year, Moss said he feels completely healthy. He’s even got a new look, as he chopped off all his hair. He’s ready for 2019.
“Trying to let the past be the past,” said Moss. “Start fresh and start rolling from there.”
Moss loves the new LSU offense that assistant Joe Brady is implementing.
“Spreading the ball. Everybody eats - running backs, tight ends, all receivers,” Moss added.
He believes former wide receiver Stephen Sullivan making the position change to tight end will work very well.
“Most tight ends, when they move from wide receiver, they don’t want to block. They just want to run routes. But he’s really buying into it,” Moss explained.
And although he’s listed as a fullback, junior Tory Carter is an extension of the tight end position.
“He’s got the old school mentality - that fullback mentality. He loves to hit. He’s like a ‘jack of all trades.’ He’s out there running routes like a receiving tight end. He’s out there blocking like a fullback,” Moss stated.
While at NC State his freshman year, Moss caught six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.
