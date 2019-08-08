MISSING: Breaux Bridge juvenile last seen Wednesday

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a juvenile that went missing Wednesday.
According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, Erianna Patin, 14, was last seend just before midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the Cecile Boulevard area.
She's described as being 5-foot-4 and around 140 pounds with shoulder-length black hair.
Police say she may have a small black backpack with the letter "E" on it in her possession.
Use the SHARE buttons at the top of this story to help police locate her.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Patin, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-8352.
