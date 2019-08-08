New Orleans Little League team makes history; heads to World Series

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - The Eastbank Little League team made history when they won their regional game in Waco, Texas Thursday.
“After Egan made that last out, we were all excited because we knew we were one of the first teams in this area to make it to Williamsport,” team member Reece Roussel said.
“I’m very excited cause we’ve worked so hard to just have this opportunity,” player Egan Prather said.
“We are overwhelmed. We just got back last night at 12:30 a.m. We depart out at 7 a.m. Saturday. There’s a lot of paperwork and things we need to take care of before we leave, but we are very excited with the win and opportunity of what’s ahead of us at the World Series,” team manager Scott Frazier said.
Frazier said they started the team based in River Ridge six years ago.
"We had the vision of starting little league in New Orleans. It was the opportunity to bring a team to Williamsport and give these kids that opportunity, so here it is, it's come to fruition," Frazier said.
This is the first time a New Orleans area team will be headed to the Little League World Series.
“We’re excited and nervous because we’ll be playing in front of a whole lot of people. A lot more than I could really ever imagine,” Roussel said.
Teammates said they had to make sacrifices to make it this far.
“We had to put a lot of time and effort into practicing and getting ready for everything. You had to give up video games, TV time, phone time,” Prather said.
No Louisiana team has ever won the Little League World Series, but the Eastbank Little League is ready to change that.
"I feel like we have a really good shot at winning cause we have a really good team," Roussel said.
"I feel like we could win because we've practiced so hard," Prather said.
The Little League World Series starts August 15th, and is made up of eight U.S. teams, and eight international teams.
