NOAA: El Nino dissipates increasing chances for an above-normal hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued their August update to the hurricane season outlook and chances continue to increase for an above-normal hurricane season.
Forecasters say the end of El Nino in the Pacific Ocean will result in increased hurricane activity over the Atlantic Basin through the remainder of the season.
NOAA is now expecting 10-17 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 5-9 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 2-4 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). These numbers include both Andrea and Barry which formed earlier this year.
Even with the lack of activity across the Atlantic over the past few weeks, the Gulf of Mexico’s peak time for tropical activity runs from late August and last thru the early part of October. As is always the case, it only takes one storm to make it a bad year so keeping you and your family prepared is advised.
Hurricane season runs through November 30.
