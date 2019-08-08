NOPD: Two suspects rob convenience store clerk at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say two suspects robbed a Mid-City convenience store early Thursday morning.
The robbery happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Orleans Avenue.
According to police, the suspects walked into the Ideal Discount Market with one of them stopping at the door. The second suspect approached the cashier, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
The victim complied and the two suspects fled the store on foot towards St. Peter Street.
Police have not released a description of the suspects.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
