2 parents in custody after shooting outside Montgomery school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two parents are in custody after a dispute turned into a shooting outside an elementary school.
According to Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Martha Earnhardt, two parents were in a dispute outside Blount Elementary School. One of the parents pulled out a gun during the dispute and shot at the other parent. The parent who was being shot at ran inside the school with their children for safety.
Montgomery Public Schools Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter says, after the shooting, the suspect also went into the school and handed the gun over to office personnel. The gun was then secured in the school safe and the suspect waited in the office until officers arrived.
Earnhardt says officers responded to the scene and took both parents and the gun into custody.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was damaged.
Earnhardt says the school was briefly placed on lock down.
