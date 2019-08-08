Police: 15-year-old girl shot in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old girl claims she was accidentally shot by her boyfriend, according to the Houma Police Department.
Police say around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Houma Police Department responded to Leonard Chabert Medical Center in reference to a juvenile with a gunshot to the lower abdomen.
After speaking with the girl, officers learned that the she had been shot at Renatta Lakes Apartments on the East Side of Houma.
The victim told detectives that her 16-year-old boyfriend had accidentally shot her while at his apartment.
The suspect was then located and taken into custody at the apartment. A .40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen was recovered.
The investigation also showed that the suspect had intentionally discharged the firearm, but did not intend to shoot the girl.
The suspect was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Illegal Possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 17, Illegal Use of a Weapon and Negligent Injuring.
The victim is in stable condition.
