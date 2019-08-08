Qualifying ends for Jefferson Parish President’s race; Yenni will not seek re-election

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After four years in office as Jefferson Parish President, Mike Yenni has decided not to run for re-election.
“Parish President Yenni announced today he is going to leave office on his own terms with voters widely approving of the job he’s doing by wide numbers, but recognizing if he stood for re-election it would be a bruising campaign focused on personal issues,” says FOX 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman.
Yenni made the announcement in a Facebook post that in part read, “I recognize that running for a second term would result in me having to spend the entire campaign talking about issues other than the great strides and forward movement Jefferson Parish has made under my administration.”
The issue Yenni’s referring to is the texting scandal that involved a college bound young man back in 2016. Now, there are three people vying for Yenni’s job, including former Parish President John Young and current Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng.
Both have already been campaigning for months.
“This is about the future of Jefferson Parish. I have the experience. I’m on the council side and I’ve been a CPA. I’ve been a law enforcement officer and at the end of the day, I’m Jefferson Parish proud,” says Cynthia Lee Sheng.
“I have a passion for public service. I have a proven record of leadership. We made great strides when I was Parish President and I see Jefferson Parish at a crossroads right now,” says John Young.
Both candidates say if elected they’ll focus on public safety and preventing flooding.
“Public Safety is number one and that’s protecting our families from crime, and also protecting our families from flooding whether that’s rain fall or storm surge,” says Young.
“My background as a law enforcement officer and my ability to work with the sheriff’s office is very crucial. We also need to make sure that we keep water out of our homes and I have been a strong advocate on many years when it comes to resiliency with water,” says Sheng.
“So, as two of the juggernauts of Jefferson Parish prepare for a faceoff, we can expect this to be a very contentious race. We’ve already seen signs of it,” says Sherman.
Sheng and Young have name recognition and both have tremendous war chests.
“We can expect this one to be a very easy match and polls are showing voters are pretty evenly split even in these early days,” says Sherman.
Voters will go to the polls on October 12th.
