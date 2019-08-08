Son of former La. supreme court justice sentenced for sex trafficking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The son of a former Louisiana Supreme Court Justice was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.
Pascal Calogero, III, will also pay a $5,100 special assessment fee, restitution to the victim, and have five years of probation when he is released from prison.
Calogero will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to the prosecutors, Calogero, now 60, was accused of conspiring with others to traffic a 14-year-old girl from Metairie.
In September 2018, investigators say one co-conspirator, who is only identified as J.B., recruited the 14-year-old to work for him as a prostitute and required her to give him all or most of the money she earned from prostituting.
Between May 16, 2017 and May 22, 2017, Calogero came in to contact with J.B. when he received emails and text messages containing sexually explicit images of the 12-year-old from J.B. encouraging him to arrange a date with the victim. In addition to his dates with the victim, Calogero is also accused of occasionally driving the juvenile to dates with other individuals.
On other occasions, Calogero also solicited the juvenile by sending sexually explicit pictures to adult men to arrange dates, negotiate prices and provided his residence as a location for the dates with adult men.
