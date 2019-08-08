State Police investigation leads to arrests of former St. John Parish deputies

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Two former St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputies suspected of bringing contraband into the parish jail were arrested Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a news release, State Police say in early July, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of LSP Detectives with an internal investigation of one of their corrections officers regarding possible malfeasance in office.
After a thorough investigation, 27-year-old Michael Hicks and 31-year-old Younekie Oubre were placed under arrest for Malfeasance in Office and Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility.
Hicks and Oubre were booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Corrections Center without incident.
