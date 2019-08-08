Woman shot in New Orleans East, crashes on way to hospital

One woman was shot and later crashed on her way to the hospital in New Orleans East, according to police. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | August 8, 2019 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 3:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that led to a crash and three injuries.

Officers are investigating an area in the 14700 blk. of Chef Menteur Hwy. Initial reports show a female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

There was a crash in the 13000 blk. of Chef Menteur Hwy. related to the incident, as someone was trying to drive the shooting victim to a hospital.

Two additional female victims were injured in the crash.

Police said all the victims are in stable condition.

The investigation remains active.

