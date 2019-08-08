Woman shot in New Orleans East, crashes on way to hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that led to a crash and three injuries.
Officers are investigating an area in the 14700 blk. of Chef Menteur Hwy. Initial reports show a female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
There was a crash in the 13000 blk. of Chef Menteur Hwy. related to the incident, as someone was trying to drive the shooting victim to a hospital.
Two additional female victims were injured in the crash.
Police said all the victims are in stable condition.
The investigation remains active.
