2 arrested in connection to attempted murder in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A Baton Rouge man and Violet woman were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in St. Bernard Parish Thursday night (Aug. 8), according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.
Charles McElveen, 25, of the 4600 block of South Park in Baton Rouge, was booked with attempted second degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Micale Hensley, 22, of the 2900 block of Stacie Drive in Violet, was booked with accessory to attempted second degree murder.
Pohlmann said deputies were called to the 2900 blk. of Stacie Dr. in Violet about a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a man suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to the hip and another to the leg near the groin area. He was taken to an area hospital.
Based on information obtained by eyewitnesses, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau determined the suspect, identified as McElveen, had fled the scene with Hensley. Both McElveen and Hensley were apprehended shortly after.
Investigating detectives said McElveen and the victim, who are acquaintances, had been involved in a verbal altercation and both brandished weapons and fired shots at each other.
Pohlmann said this was an isolated incident, no one else was injured and one of the weapons, a Smith & Wesson .9mm, was recovered.
A criminal history check was conducted on both suspects, which revealed McElveen is a convicted felon currently on parole for a homicide conviction, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.