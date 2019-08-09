Heat advisories all weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -There will be no big changes to the forecast into early next week. Temperatures will continue above normal with highs in the middle 90s each day. The heat index will peak at between 107 and 112 degrees. This has prompted a heat advisory for the FOX 8 viewing area.
There will be a chance for a few storms each day. Temperatures will be held down somewhat if you’re lucky to see a storm.
The next big change will come later next week as the strong area of hot high pressure breaks down and moves back out west. This should allow for lower temperatures and a better chance for daily showers and storms.
The tropics are quiet and development is not expected over the next week or so.
