Jefferson Parish Sheriff claims opponent tried to bribe him

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - On the last day of qualifying, a familiar name signed up to run for Jefferson Parish Sheriff against incumbent Joe Lopinto.
Former JPSO spokesperson John Fortunato will run for sheriff for the second time. He ran for the top spot in a 2018 special election after former Sheriff Newell Normand stepped down.
But the race is already generating controversy after Lopinto says Fortunato tried to bribe him.
Lopinto says people representing Fortunato called him saying Fortunato would not run for sheriff if he supported an effort to make Fortunato Causeway Police Chief.
He says he has no control or input over the position of Causeway Chief of Police.
“I told the person no, not gonna hpapen. I’m not ognna call Fortuanto. It’s not appropriate for me to do, so if you’re making that kind of deal, that’s what’s wrong with politics today. I am not going to impede my reputation by picking up the phone and making those kinds of deals,” Lopinto said.
Sheriff Lopinto says he’s turning the investigation over to the Attorney General’s office.
In a statement, Fortunato says, “You know how desperate and scared Joe Lopinto is to come up with a story like that. I don’t know whether to laugh at him or cry for him. But here is what I do know. Since he has been sheriff, crime has risen across the parish. Things are so bad; he can’t even protect his prisoners. That’s why we need a professional law enforcement officer, not a politician as our sheriff. And, that is why I am running for sheriff. Joe is going to learn the real reason why I am running when I lay it all out at the news conference in the coming days.”
