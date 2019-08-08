LSU DL Breiden Fehoko says rest will help Tigers remain physical throughout season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said doing an internship for grad school will be one way to stay rested and fresh during his final season.
He added being able to play as physical late in the season against Alabama as the Tigers were early against Georgia starts with offseason conditioning, but they need to build on it through the grind of fall camp.
“You’re going to go through the grind; you’re going to go through days where it’s tough, but this is where you become even more physical, even more smart, even more conditioned,” said Fehoko. “And I think now starting the season earlier, we have two bye weeks in the season is going to be huge. We get to get into fall camp a lot earlier, we get out of fall camp a lot earlier, our first game’s the end of August. I think we have our first bye week week five before Utah State or after Utah State, somewhere along those lines, so it’ll be good for our guys to recover.”
The 6-foot-2, 291-pound native of Honolulu, Hawaii, started eight games for the Tigers last season before having to sit out because of injury. He had 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Three of his tackles were for loss.
