Man injured after Marrero shooting

MARERRO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Marrero.
According to JSPO, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Lapalco Boulevard and Betty Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
