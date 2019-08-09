Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Mosquitos in Meraux tested positives for West Nile Encephaltis, according to the St. Bernard Parish government.
The positive test results were collected in “Zone 7.” This is a very active year for mosquito-transmitted viruses throughout Southeast Louisiana and West Nile has been detected in numerous surrounding parishes, officials said Friday (Aug. 9).
Spraying will be conducted on the evenings of Friday through Sunday.
The Center of Disease Control recommends residents living in areas where West Nile has been detected to take the following steps:
- Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers Pay special attention to discarded tires
- Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year
- Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use
- Turn over wheelbarrows and eliminate stagnate water in birdbaths
- Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, not in use
- Mosquitos may even breed in the water that collects on pool covers.
- Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property
- Please wear protective clothing and apply proper mosquito repellent when going outdoors
- Potted Plants - add a few drops of vegetable oil to the tray to coat the standing water so larvae won’t mature
The parish government said it will keep residents updated on future results of West Nile testing.
