Saints Fans Prepare for 1st Preasons game, Happy about New No call Review rule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints fans have been staking out prime tailgating spots all day. And many are talking about the 'No-call' penalty...not the one that led to the playoff loss against the Rams...but one that was reversed...in another nfl preseason game last night.
For 20 years now Roy Bradley’s been staking out a spot underneath the I-10 overpass, hours before kick off, and since the playoff loss to the Rams, and the infamous no call, he's had a bad taste in his mouth.
"We got mad, and angry, and everyone got up and left the dome...they got quiet...no 'Who dat' chants," said saints fan Roy Bradley.
The last 6 months were difficult after the saints road to the Super Bowl came to an end, but now he and other Saints fans have a measure of consolation.
For the first time last night a New York Jets coach threw a challenge flag, after a no call pass interference...and on review...the flag was thrown.
"Looking at the video it was blatantly obvous they should have made the call," said Saints fan Vance Ceaser.
"Saints are the reason they can now see it, wish it had happend to us last year, but we didn't," said Bradley.
Saints' fans were glad to see that the NFL had taken action on a situation that they believe cost them a Super Bowl trip
"I'm glad to see it, but i wish it was 8 months earlier," said fan Darryl Alongi.
While fans are glad to see the 'No-Call' rule put in place last night, there are still concerns about the implementation.
"That's pivotal for the game, that could have been a different outcome for the Saints," said fan Larry Mathieu.
Though many will never forget the way the 2018 season came to an end they’re ready to move on.
"Until the season starts, and we get the first win, I think there will be a bad taste in our months," said Alongi.
"I think we have a great team..with Brees at the helm, I have an extra layer of confidence," said Ceaser.
"The Super Bowl is in Miami, we're gonna go 14 and 2 and we're going to Miami for our second ring," said Bradley.
And if you’re going to be in Superdome tonight they have been cleaning up the stadium but there are few physical changes as yet. Major renovations will begin after the 2019 season wraps up.
