Shelby: Heating Up into the Weekend

An area of high pressure is building over Texas and slowly moving our way. This will lead to generally fewer storms and slightly higher temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 90s for most of the area with a few spots even reaching the upper 90s. The heat index will approach 108 at times which is a dangerous level.
This pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week with only slight variations each day. For example, Sunday may feature a few more storms. By the middle to end of next week, the high may weaken and return temperatures to near-normal in the low 90s with a better chance for daily storms.
The tropics are quiet.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.