Woman arrested in Chef Menteur Hwy. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured on Chef Menteur Highway Thursday afternoon.
Police arrested 30-year-old Nicole Gioustovia shortly after the shooting.
According to investigators, Gioustovia and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Hwy around 2:30 p.m. During the altercation, Gioustovia pulled a gun from the victim’s waistband and shot the female victim in the leg.
Gioustovia was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count of attempted second degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Seventh District Detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
