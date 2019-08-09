Zack: Heat Advisory issued for today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of Southeast Louisiana thru 7 p.m. this evening.
Temperatures through the afternoon are expected to climb into the middle 90s with heat indices getting above 108. The criteria for a Heat Advisory is for heat index values between 108 and 112 which is expected to be met today.
There does remain the chance for some cooling showers and storms this afternoon. The coverage will be lower than the past few days with only about a 20-30% chance for spotty storms.
Over the weekend expect much of the same heat as a ridge of high pressure builds closer to us. Now although the heat will become the main story, there will continue to be a chance for storms to pop up.
