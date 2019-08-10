Bridgewater starts in place of Brees, connects on TD pass right before half

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees didn’t suit up against the Vikings, so it was “Teddy Time” for the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater started in place of No. 9, and delivered a touchdown pass right before half.
Bridgewater connected with tight end Dan Arnold for an 18-yard touchdown. The Saints missed on their two-point conversion. The Black and Gold trail Minnesota, 14-12, at half.
The Vikings scored two touchdowns in the first two frames. Kirk Cousins connected with Alexander Mattison for a 1-yard score, and Sean Mannion found Olabisi Johnson for an 18-yard connection.
Wil Lutz nailed two field goals in the first half, from 27 and 52 yards.
Only three starters didn’t suit up for the Saints tonight: Brees, Defensive end Cam Jordan, and left guard Andrus Peat.
Even though he didn’t play tonight, Brees still delivered his pregame speech.
