Former LSU QB likes what he sees in this current squad of Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The media was allowed to watch about 10 minutes of LSU’s practice Friday.
Quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t there during that time, but an LSU spokesman said, “It’s nothing.”
Backup quarterback Myles Brennan worked with the first team a little more.
Former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey said he likes what he sees.
“The progression of where we are compared to last year, we’re just so farther along,” said Davey. “And I promise you, it’s a testament to Coach Ed Orgeron. Coach Orgeron has said from day one, ‘One team one heartbeat.’ He’s instilled that in these guys. These guys believe in Coach Ed. They believe in his philosophy and the coaching philosophy of what they’re teaching.”
The Tigers are preparing for their first scrimmage, or as Coach O calls it, “preseason game,” of fall camp.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.