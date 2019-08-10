FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #50 - Saints Preseason Opener

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints opened the preseason Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings and there were several individual efforts worthy of examination, as well as concerns about the defense’s overall struggles.
Juan Kincaid on the Saints’ defensive issues:
“There was very little resistant and what we saw that was consistent all night, whether it was the first team defense on the field or the backups - they didn’t get any pressure on the quarterback that was in the game. No rushes, no hurries, nothing at all. That’s the concern.”
Sean Fazende on Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill’s performances:
“I thought both guys showed a level of command and comfort. I go back to clear identity of what they are and if you’re a coach, you go back to seeing ‘okay, they do this, this is what I build around.’ As opposed to not really knowing what kind of quarterback does around what system and what can I do.”
