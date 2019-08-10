Landlord worried for tenants amid high property assessments, assessor calls for tax cap

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Business owner and art curator Robyn Halvorsen says she’s seen the Bywater change through the decades, but not like this.
“I’m 72 years old and I’m so tired of fighting with this, not every 4 years, but every single year,” said Halvorsen.
She says she’s preparing for another fight to appeal the 2020 quadrennial assessment on her 15,000 square foot building. Just last year, the land and building were assessed at around $400,000
Now, that value has more than tripled.
“This is my $1.4 million building. It has no air conditioning, no heat, open walls, fire damage from the fire after Katrina, and unfinished floors,” said Halvorsen.
The now million-dollar building not only contains the business she co-owns, Bargain Center, but she also rents other spaces to tenants. And it’s those tenants’ future that worry her the most.
“It’s pretty bleak. I don’t see my tenants being able to stay. I like my tenants and I think they like staying here and there’s a comradery here,” said Halvorsen.
“I don’t like raising someone’s assessment 300, 400 percent, but that’s what the value is based on what we see,” said Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams.
Williams says he sees the concern these assessments are causing across the parish, fearing even he may be priced out of the area eventually.
“I’ve seen more million-dollar sales in the past five years than the prior 30, and I’m trying to figure out why these $500,000 and $600,000 dollar houses selling for $1.2 million. That scares me,” said Williams.
Williams says he can, by law, reassess values in certain neighborhoods like the Bywater when home and commercial sale prices are way outside of the average. But, he says he wishes he had more support from both state and local leaders in issuing some kind of tax cap.
“No one wants to support a cap in this state. I can’t get the assessor’s association to agree to it and the tax recipient agencies won’t agree to it, so unless the people push the legislators to put it on the ballot, then it won’t happen,” said Williams.
“It’s heartbreaking, really heartbreaking. Most civilized places have property tax caps, and most have 3, 4, 5 percent caps. I’d be happy with a 20 percent cap,” said Halvorsen.
Halvorsen says as a loyal Bywater landlord and homeowner herself, she wants the area to support the people living there, not push them out.
“All my rents in the neighborhood are affordable, but when the assessor raises my property taxes every year, I won’t be able to keep affordable rents,” said Halvorsen.
The open rolls period is open now. The deadline to appeal is August 22.
When Williams was first elected in 2010, he said there were around 5,000 people who appealed their assessment.
So far, there have been around 2,200 people who have filed appeals.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.